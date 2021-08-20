Article content

KINGSTON — Kingston Police are looking to the general public for assistance in locating missing girl Mya Hartwick, 14.

According to police, Hartwick was last seen by family on Wednesday around 1 a.m. in the area of The Parkway and Princess Street in midtown Kingston.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police request public’s help in locating missing teenager Back to video

Mya Hartwick is described as, five-foot-one and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair that has been dyed red.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Hartwick, is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

People can also provide tips anonymously by calling the general number 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.