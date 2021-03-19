Positive test at public school in east end

Article content

A student at Sir John A. Macdonald Public School tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The student, however, poses no risk to students or staff, so no cohorts, or classes, will be dismissed as a result, Limestone District School Board stated in a news release on Friday, and the school, on Martha Street in the city’s east end, will remain open.

The news release outlined three situations in which a positive case doesn’t pose a risk when the student: does virtual learning and not physically in the school; was already self-isolating after being in close contact with another positive case; and was away from school when becoming infectious.

There are now six COVID-19 cases within the LDSB.