Power restored throughout the Kingston region

Elliot Ferguson
Jul 14, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Lightning splits the sky over a darkened Kingston street during a storm Tuesday night that knocked out power to more than 12,000 people in Kingston and the surrounding area, Ont. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Elliot Ferguson/The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network
A powerful thunderstorm rocked the Kingston region overnight knocking out power to more than 12,000 customers.

The areas affected overnight stretched from Napanee to Kingston and into the rural areas. The vast majority of the power was restored by about 4 a.m., but dozens of outages remained scattered throughout the area, according to the Hydro One outage map.

