Premier Doug Ford to announce Ontario’s reopening plan

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement about Ontario’s reopening plan on Thursday afternoon as COVID-19 cases in the province decline.

The health minister has said the plan will be “sector-specific” and involve a staggered approach to reopening some activities

“We need to do this slowly and carefully,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday morning.

“There needs to be a plan, which is being developed, which is based on the scientific advice and medical advice that we received from the chief medical officer of health, the public health table, as well as other medical experts.”

The government is looking at resuming “outdoor activities first and indoors activity later,” Elliott said.

Ford is set to make his announcement alongside Elliott and the province’s top doctor at 3 p.m., after the government’s science advisers issue updated COVID-19 projections at 1 p.m.

A stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in Ontario was extended last week and is currently set to lift June 2.

A spokeswoman for Ford has said the province will not return to the tiered colour-coded restrictions system it used before imposing the stay-at-home order.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Ontario have been trending downward in recent days, although the province saw a slight uptick on Thursday with 2,400 new infections reported. The province also reported 27 more deaths.