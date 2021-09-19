Princess Street shut down for last Shop, Sip & Stroll event of the year

Brigid Goulem
Sep 19, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
People strolling up Princess St. During the final Shop, Sip & Stroll event of the year on Saturday, September 18. Brigid Goulem/The Kingston Whig-Standard
Kingstonians enjoyed the final weeks of warm weather this weekend at the final Shop, Sip, and Stroll event.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Princess Street was closed to vehicular traffic between Ontario Street and Division Street, and local businesses and organizations had the chance to set up stalls outdoors for interested shoppers.

Many restaurants expanded their patios into the streets, local musicians performed live for passersby, and many shop owners had the chance to engage with local residents.

According to the Business Improvement Area, the Shop, Sip & Stroll event encourages COVID-friendly shopping, as shoppers have more room to physically distance and shop safely in safer outdoor environments.

Downtown Kingston! was also offering two hours of free parking through Honk Mobile, which is available every Saturday for the foreseeable future.

