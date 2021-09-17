Project combines local produce, youth training to make community soup
Article content
KINGSTON – A new pilot project will see students learn turn local produce into a local product.
Advertisement
Article content
Community Harvest Kingston’s FoodWRx is described as a “multi-faceted social enterprise project where youth experiencing barriers to employment will learn job transferable skills, make new connections in the community and directly contribute to local food security.”
Project combines local produce, youth training to make community soup Back to video
“The idea really came from wanting to create a product that was made from scratch that could also be done with training of KEYS students,” Helen Mabberly, manager of Family and Community Health at Kingston Community Health Centres (KCHC), said.
The idea first came from Kathy Sturmey, Mabberly said, who had been involved with Community Harvest Kingston, which grows vegetables and then sells them at low-incomes price at the market in Rideau Heights.
“And then the idea was, ‘What else could we be doing?’ ”
Through youth training sessions for KEYS Job Centre participants, the project will see produce from local gardens such as No. 9 Gardens and Loving Spoonful turned into soup.
“We wanted to work with KEYS for some training for youth as an opportunity for them to learn entrepreneurial skills and also creating food right from the garden to the table,” Mabberly said.
The pilot project sees FoodWRx participants work as a team to develop a product from start to finish — the first batch of soup is tomato basil — while learning new skills, receiving training and certification to help them succeed in numerous industries, building confidence in their abilities and actively participating in social justice.
Advertisement
Article content
The first batch of soup is tomato basil.
As well, for every jar of FoodWRx soup purchased at full price, a jar will be donated to an older adult in the community through KCHC’s Senior Food Box program.
The Community Harvest market is open every Tuesday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. until Thanksgiving, and also offers affordably priced local, fresh seasonal produce, baked goods and crafts.
“When (Sturmey) approached No. 9 to get involved with the FoodWRx project, we jumped at the chance to help out. FoodWRx is an exciting social entrepreneurial idea that will give back so much to the Kingston community,” No. 9 Gardens founder Andrew Davies stated in a news release.
Community Harvest Kingston (CHK), is a community initiative sponsored by Kingston Community Health Centres.
“The foundation is very excited to support the FoodWRx project and its focus on food security and skills training for youth,” Tina Bailey, executive director for the Community Foundation for Kingston & Area, stated in a release. “This social enterprise aligns well with the Foundation’s vision for a well-nourished and resilient community for all.”
Jars of the locally made FoodWRx soup will be available at the Community Harvest Market, 85 Maccauley St., Rideau Heights Community Centre. FoodWRx soup can also be found at the Kingston Public Market, and can also be pre-ordered through KCHC by calling 613-767-8591 ext. 2114.
jmckay@postmedia.com
twitter.com/JMcKayPhotoWhig