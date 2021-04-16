Province to issue 'very difficult news,' Moore says

Article content

A video message posted on social media by the region’s medical officer of health on Friday ahead of the provincial government’s news conference suggests the province’s stay-at-home order will be extended through May.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s Dr. Kieran Moore began with a warning that “we’re probably going to hear some very difficult news from the premier today” in light of the new case and hospitalization numbers increasing daily, and modelling that shows case numbers could get much worse if further measures aren’t taken.

“We’ll get through this,” he said during the video.

“It will be a very difficult April and May, now. We’ve had great success in the past, and I’m sure we can repeat it going forward, but I have to tell you, from my heart, that this is going to be a very difficult time, and we all have to do our best to limit the spread within KFL&A.”

While this region has done well, older people are now testing positive.

“That’s a risk that they may need hospitalization in a week, or later, and right now our hospital is trying to do its best to protect those from other areas of our province that require (an) intensive care unit,” he said.

Moore implored people to stay home as much as possible.

“We’ve done well for a year to try to limit the spread of COVID-19,” he said, “but I’m asking our community to dig down a little deeper, to try to do your best, to try to minimize the number of contacts we have in the community.”