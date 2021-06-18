Provincewide protest calls for in-person learning at schools in fall
KINGSTON — A parent-led, provincewide protest against the recent extension of school closures by the province and to demand that schools open permanently for in-person learning in September saw people gather outside schools at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Locally, the Coalition for Kids gathered outside Ecole catholique Cathedrale, at the corner of Johnson and Barrie streets in downtown Kingston, with signs.
“We want to demand that children and schools are prioritized in Ontario’s recovery (from the COVID-19 pandemic). This includes a plan to reopen Ontario’s schools in September and keep them open,” Nora Fayed, a Kingston-area parent, Queen’s University professor and co-founder of Coalition for Kids, said.
“We really care about the evidence and what’s best for kids. We coalesced around the issue of school openings and closures and now that the decision has been final on the school year, we’re really concentrating on making sure that we don’t end up back here (virtually) in the future. ”
Coalition for Kids is concerned about the way the province has been making decisions about schools, when it comes to in-person learning during and after the pandemic, and it wants to see decisions for school in the fall start sooner rather than later.
“We believe that schools opening for in-person should be more of a priority, and the evidence supports that it can happen very well and in the best interest of the kids and everyone in the province if there is a plan in place now,” Fayed said. “We believe that the harm associated with school closures far exceeds any risks around COVID transmission in schools when regions have the ability to test, trace and isolate, and we are trying to put forward that message with other stakeholders.”
“We are speaking out against (Ontario Premier) Doug Ford’s blatant disregard for our children and their education, well-being, social development, mental health and safety, among many other concerns,” Adam Freed, founder of the Parents for Reopening Ontario Schools group, said in a news release.
