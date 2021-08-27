Public health agencies call on province for vaccine passports
Article content
Medical officers of health across Ontario are calling on the provincial government to implement a vaccine passport system.
Article content
Multiple medical officers of health have spoken out this week, and are considering regional vaccine passport systems if the province fails to act.
With Ontario schools set to reopen on September 7, and cases in Ontario continuing to rise with almost 800 cases reported on Friday, Medical Officers of Health believe that the province needs to act fast.
Paul Roumeliotis, the chief medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and president of the Association of Local Public Health Agencies, said earlier this week that if there is no provincial system in place by September, medical officers of health have agreed to create regional systems for vaccine certifications.
The Association of Local Public Health Agencies, has formally called on Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore to implement a provincial vaccination system, arguing that this would “allow for businesses and services to continue to open more safely during periods of increased transmission.”
Even economists are singing the benefits of vaccine passport systems. According to Bloomberg news, TD Bank’s Chief Economist Beata Caranci, said that provinces without vaccine passport systems will have a worse fourth-wave of COVID-19 cases, and see worse economic prospects for recovering businesses.
While local public health agencies do have the tools to implement such a regional vaccine passport program, medical officers of health believe that a provincial system would be more effective and easier to implement. According to Robert Cushman, the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County, the COVAX system, which stores all COVID-19 records in Ontario, is run by the provincial government, and without leadership from the government there may be legal issues in accessing the data.
Article content
According to Cushman, issues of privacy, fraud, and methods of use would also be better managed by the provincial government.
In an email to the Whig-Standard, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reaffirmed this position, stating that it does support the implementation of a vaccine verification system, but that such a system would be best implemented at the provincial level to avoid any inconsistencies across the province.
However, the province has thus far been staunchly opposed to a vaccine passport system, and has reiterated as recently as this week. At a news conference on July 15, Premier Ford was clear in his position on vaccine passports, stating “no we aren’t doing it”.
Minister of Health Christine Elliot has also said that it is up to businesses to require proof of vaccination and that the PDF receipts given upon vaccination are sufficient evidence, despite the ease with which such documents can be forged.
However, medical officers of health, are calling for an alternative similar to the systems in B.C., and Quebec, where people are provided with a secure QR code that stores their vaccination data. For those without regular mobile phone access, there would be an alternative card to use as proof.
Pressure is also mounting against the province at a federal level, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Premier Doug Ford to “step up” and “listen to public health officials and leaders”. In his speech on Friday, Trudeau pledged $1 billion in federal funding for provinces which choose to implement a vaccination passport system.
The Whig-Standard contacted both the Premier’s Office and the Ministry of Health for a response, however they have yet to reply.
bgoulem@postmedia.com
twitter.com/BGoulem