Local public health focused on vaccination efforts

Over the past weekend, between 12,000 and 13,000 doses were administered in the Kingston region through various channels, including mass immunization clinics, pharmacies and pop-up clinics.

In a media call on Wednesday, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington interim medical officer of health Dr. Hugh Guan explained that public health is working to vaccinate as many people as possible as the province begins to reopen.

KINGSTON — Increasing the vaccination rate for both first and second doses is the strategy to end the pandemic.

While the region is expecting to receive about 20,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines per week in the coming month, the recent expansion in eligibility for accelerated second doses means that demand is currently outstripping supply.

Guan advises those looking to book their vaccines to monitor the public health social media pages and websites, as the provincial website has limited availability.

People who are eligible and have not yet received their first vaccine are encouraged to sign up for the daily standby lists. Guan explained that those who have not yet been immunized are being prioritized and will be bumped to the top of the list.

Vaccinations are increasingly important as the province moves into Stage 2 of the reopening, which allows for larger outdoor gatherings and the reopening of personal care services.

While Guan is cautiously optimistic about the reopening, he does expect to see a small surge in cases.

“Usually after every reopening step, we see a small bump in cases, and I do expect the same thing to happen with Step 2. However, with our mass immunization, I do not expect mass outbreaks,” he said.

Despite the allowance for provincial travel, Guan is still encouraging residents to stay local in the Prince Edward County/KFL&A region, where case counts have been low, and to assess the risk of any travel.

“I think it’s about being protected. For indoor spaces, please wear a mask and please get immunized. There are no travel restrictions across the province, so people are moving, and as two-dose vaccinations go up and cases go down, really the risk becomes lower and lower as time goes on,” he said.

As vaccination rates continue to go up, the province is considering the move into the reopening step. Ontario’s new chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is warning against an early move into Step 3 of the reopening plan, meaning that Step 3 will begin no earlier than mid-July.

Beyond Step 3, the regulations and restrictions are fairly unclear, as the province has yet to release any details on what a reopened Ontario will look like.