Public health prepares for fourth wave of COVID-19 cases
Ontario has entered a fourth wave of COVID-19, with unvaccinated individuals being the most at risk.
With the threat of the more-contagious Delta variant, and a rise in COVID-19 cases locally, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is planning for the worst but hoping for the best.
Modelling by the Ontario Science Table suggests that by October, the province could see almost 4,000 daily cases of COVID-19 if transmission cannot be reduced, and it is expecting to see a steep rise in serious illness from COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals.
“By mid-October, we may be peaking in terms of cases and ICU admissions. I’m urging everyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to please get vaccinated,” associate medical officer of health Hugh Guan said in a media call on Friday.
According to Guan, in order to achieve herd immunity and protect the community from COVID-19, 90 per cent of the population will need to be fully vaccinated.
“We need 90/90 in terms of vaccination rates,” he explained, meaning that 90 per cent of people 12 and older need to have received a first dose and 90 per cent need to have received a second dose.
While vaccination does not provide full protection from COVID-19, it does significantly reduce the chance of contracting it and protects from serious illness as a result of the virus.
As public health works towards those vaccination targets, the team continues to prepare for a fourth wave of cases.
“We’re working with all our partners in the community for worst-case scenarios. We’ve done it with schools — both elementary, secondary as well as post-secondary. We’ve also done it with long-term care, our retirement home sector, and with our social services sector in terms of shelter and associated services. We’re working with all our partners to do scenario planning while looking at protection measures of different scenarios,” Guan said.
In considering the severity of the COVID-19 situation, Guan said local public health has been modelling scenarios using the previous colour-coding system to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the health-care system and within the community. This is a change from the provincial direction of “steps,” in which vaccination rates measure much more significantly in dictating public health measures.
“I know the province has gone with steps, Step 1, 2, 3. However, we’re using a colour-code framework, in terms of an internal perspective of thinking, ‘How does this impact public health capacity,’ as well as surrogate measures for community spread. So we’re doing table-top measures for different scenarios of worst-case scenarios,” Guan said.
While public health currently has no plans to employ a regional approach to COVID-19 measures, if a regional approach is needed, Guan wants to work with other regional health units.
“We really want it as a regional approach in terms of discussing with neighbouring health units in the eastern region to see what we’re doing. Just because there are no hard borders, we’ll need to consider that in the overall planning,” he explained.
While the team at local public health is preparing for more cases, Guan is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and to implement measures that can help mitigate a potential fourth wave, including continuing to mask and limiting social contacts.