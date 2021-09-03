Public health prepares for fourth wave of COVID-19 cases

Ontario has entered a fourth wave of COVID-19, with unvaccinated individuals being the most at risk.

With the threat of the more-contagious Delta variant, and a rise in COVID-19 cases locally, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is planning for the worst but hoping for the best.

Modelling by the Ontario Science Table suggests that by October, the province could see almost 4,000 daily cases of COVID-19 if transmission cannot be reduced, and it is expecting to see a steep rise in serious illness from COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals.

“By mid-October, we may be peaking in terms of cases and ICU admissions. I’m urging everyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to please get vaccinated,” associate medical officer of health Hugh Guan said in a media call on Friday.

According to Guan, in order to achieve herd immunity and protect the community from COVID-19, 90 per cent of the population will need to be fully vaccinated.

“We need 90/90 in terms of vaccination rates,” he explained, meaning that 90 per cent of people 12 and older need to have received a first dose and 90 per cent need to have received a second dose.

While vaccination does not provide full protection from COVID-19, it does significantly reduce the chance of contracting it and protects from serious illness as a result of the virus.

As public health works towards those vaccination targets, the team continues to prepare for a fourth wave of cases.

“We’re working with all our partners in the community for worst-case scenarios. We’ve done it with schools — both elementary, secondary as well as post-secondary. We’ve also done it with long-term care, our retirement home sector, and with our social services sector in terms of shelter and associated services. We’re working with all our partners to do scenario planning while looking at protection measures of different scenarios,” Guan said.