Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has revised and extended the Section 22 class order currently in effect until the end of April.

While the new order announced Wednesday afternoon continues to allow only five people to gather or sit together at a time indoors or outdoors, gone are the curtailed serving hours at licensed establishments and ban on live music.

Public health revises, extends class order to end of April

While live music is now allowed, it must be “low enough volume to allow normal conversation,” reads the statement issued by KFL&A Public Health. Karaoke and dancing are not permitted. Patrons at bars and restaurants must provide contact information and remain seated except while picking up takeout.

The new order takes effect a minute after midnight on Monday, March 22, or just as the current one ends.

“Cases are increasing at a concerning rate in the city of Kingston, and it is clear we must take further action to protect our community,” KFL&A medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said in Wednesday afternoon’s news release. “We are extending this class order and asking everyone to adhere to these social gathering limitations.

“We have come so far, and as we provide increasing immunity to our community through immunization, we must all be vigilant and keep our community safe. It is important to remember to stay home, stay local, stay safe, save lives.”

According to the release, failing to comply with the class order “can result in fines of up to $5,000 for every day or part of a day on which the offence occurs or continues.”

The class order is pursuant to Section 22 of the 1990 Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act and the current class order was issued on March 13.