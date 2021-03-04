





Share this Story: Public health shortens serving hours, bans live music during St. Patrick's Day week

Public health shortens serving hours, bans live music during St. Patrick's Day week Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard

Article content The local public health unit is curtailing the hours licensed establishments can be open during the week in which St. Patrick’s Day falls. The class order, which starts Saturday, March 13, and runs until Sunday, March 21, announced Thursday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health states that businesses that serve alcohol can only do so between noon and 10 p.m. during that time. All drinks must be off the table by 11. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Public health shortens serving hours, bans live music during St. Patrick's Day week Back to video The maximum number of people allowed to gather together indoors or out is five, and patrons’ contact information must be collected. Live music is also banned. St. Patrick’s Day is Wednesday, March 17. “Given the increasing concerns of COVID-19 variants, and the risks of potential spread of COVID-19 related to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, these measures are prudent and necessary to prevent illness and the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, stated in a news release issued Thursday.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I want to thank the community for their continued vigilance and support in keeping our community safe and want to emphasize the importance of continuing to adhere to public health measures.” The class order was issued under Section 22 of the 1990 Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act. According to that same release, the class order is to “proactively protect our community, keep our schools and economy safe and open, and prevent an impact on our emergency medical services and hospital resources within the City of Kingston during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.” Failing to comply could result in a $5,000 for an individual or $25,000 for a corporation. Moore said that it “broke my Irish heart” to clamp down on St. Patrick’s Day activities at licensed establishments, too. “Our community’s been great, our businesses have been great adhering to best practices in those environments, so I trust them to run their businesses appropriately,” he said. “But I thought we should decrease the hours a bit and keep the noise down so that we don’t have to yell or be too loud and aerosolize if there was a risk for COVID-19. We’ll get through this St. Patrick’s Day week, I hope, calmly (and) quietly celebrating the Irish heritage.” Irish eyes aren’t smiling For the band Celtic Kitchen Party, St. Patrick’s Day week, and March in general, is the “biggie month” of the year. Now, with the Section 22 order issued Thursday, the band’s upcoming Saturday and Wednesday gigs at the Tir Nan Og pub have been shelved.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “What I was most excited about was we had a livestream, between 7 and 9, across Canada (on March 17),” singer/guitarist Andrew Vanhorn said over the phone Thursday. “Apparently we were going to have our show broadcast in Newfoundland, Toronto, all of Ontario, Calgary.” Vanhorn’s scrambling now to figure out another way of salvaging St. Paddy’s Day. The band played the same Ontario Street pub on Saturday, and Vanhorn said he was impressed with the staff, the patrons, and the safety measures in place, that if felt like a “safe environment.” The band did its part with acrylic plastic barriers put up between them and the audience and each other. “There was no dancing, seating only; physical restrictions were in effect,” Vanhorn said. “It was a really safe, secure environment. And it was (a) 55(-person) capacity. It was a really great plan.” While the class order squashes his band’s plans, he applauds government efforts to be proactive, yet, he said, “it’s just disappointing.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Kingston