Article content

Lord Strathcona Public School will be closed for the remainder of the week after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, everyone who was at the McMahon Avenue school on March 31 or April 1 should self-isolate until they hear otherwise, a post on the Limestone District School Board’s website advises.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Public school closed for rest of week after student tests positive Back to video

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health “will provide families with more direction after additional investigation has been done,” reads the post.

Public health is also working with Lord Strathcona staff to “identify cohorts of students and staff who may be at risk of COVID-19 from this exposure,” the post continues. “Not all students will be affected by this situation.”

With the school closed, classes will be taught remotely, and the school will contact families about device distribution if required.

The school closed because of the prevalence of variants of concern, which spread more easily and have been found in cases in the community, the post stated.