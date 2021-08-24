Pumpkinferno coming to Kingston this fall

Dragon's Lantern Lair is among the exhibits that will be at Fort Henry in October as Pumpkinferno expands to Kingston. (Supplied photo)
A popular family event is expanding to Kingston this fall.

Pumpkinferno — “a mesmerizing installation of over 7,000 handcrafted, glowing artificial pumpkins set up along a curated self-tour path against historic backdrops,” reads the news release — has been drawing people to Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg for almost a decade. This fall, a second one will be installed at Fort Henry in Kingston. The event will run from Oct. 1 to 31, Halloween night, and tickets go on sale as of Sept. 7 at www.pumpkinferno.com. Public health safety guidelines will be in place for the event.

A number of Pumpkinferno’s most popular exhibits will be at Fort Henry, including Dragon’s Lantern Lair, Patriotic Pastimes, Night at the Gallery, Psychedelic Sixties, Pumpkin Planetarium, and Steampunk Station.

Since it started in Morrisburg in 2012, Pumpkinferno has attracted 400,000 visitors and is reported to bring in between $7 million and $10 million each year.

