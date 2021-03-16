Putting TLC into LTC: Doc chronicles connection between young musicians, senior residents

Article content

Numerous studies have shown the positive impact music can have on one’s quality of life, and a new documentary about young Kingston musicians and their relationship with a local long-term care home is further proof of that.

Titled “Resonance: Music Across the Ages,” the 13-minute film (which can be viewed by going to www.cantaaryastrings.com) looks at the relationship between the members of the Canta Arya School for Strings and the residents at Providence Manor.

While the students regularly perform at the Sydenham Street home, they also forge friendships with those who live there.

The relationship started 11 years ago.

“A student of ours had a loved one living at Providence Manor, so we decided to host a concert there,” Canta Arya director Karen-Michele Kimmett stated in a news release accompanying the film. “It was so well received and appreciated by residents, staff and our students, we decided to come back and play again. Over time, recognizing how special this was, we formed a partnership with Providence Manor.”