Putting TLC into LTC: Doc chronicles connection between young musicians, senior residents
Numerous studies have shown the positive impact music can have on one’s quality of life, and a new documentary about young Kingston musicians and their relationship with a local long-term care home is further proof of that.
Titled “Resonance: Music Across the Ages,” the 13-minute film (which can be viewed by going to www.cantaaryastrings.com) looks at the relationship between the members of the Canta Arya School for Strings and the residents at Providence Manor.
While the students regularly perform at the Sydenham Street home, they also forge friendships with those who live there.
The relationship started 11 years ago.
“A student of ours had a loved one living at Providence Manor, so we decided to host a concert there,” Canta Arya director Karen-Michele Kimmett stated in a news release accompanying the film. “It was so well received and appreciated by residents, staff and our students, we decided to come back and play again. Over time, recognizing how special this was, we formed a partnership with Providence Manor.”
Cathy Szabo, president and CEO of Providence Care, said it’s all about “building connections.”
“Residents not only get to experience live music from incredibly talented youth, but they have also built relationships and friendships with the students,” she stated in the same release. “This partnership helps lift spirits and aligns with our mission to enhance the quality of life for the people we serve.”
As one resident says in the documentary, when asked if the Canta Arya’s return made her week, “Yes it does,” she replied. “In fact, it makes the month.”
While the documentary, made by media production company The Pro Shooters, was to feature a live performance inside Providence, that changed with the onset of the pandemic. Instead, it features an outdoor performance in the courtyard, with the residents watching from their windows and from communal balconies.
“Some of our students have been performing for residents for more than a decade,” Kimmett stated in the release. “When the pandemic hit and the concerts were put on hold, they really missed their resident friends. The virtual and outdoor performances are a way to keep these special connections in the midst of a challenging time.
“We truly hope this documentary inspires other long-term care homes and arts organizations to come together and form their own memorable relationships.”