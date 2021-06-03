Queen Street named 10th worst road in Ontario in annual CAA poll

Article content

Two roads in eastern Ontario received a dubious award from the annual CAA Ontario’s Worst Roads survey.

Taking first place on the list announced Thursday is Victoria Road in Prince Edward County.

“Making its debut on the Ontario top 10 list, voters cited potholes and crumbling pavement as the main concerns for the Prince Edward County road,” a news release from the CAA said.

Second and third place were taken by Carling Avenue in Ottawa and Barton Street East in Hamilton, respectively.

County Road 49, also in Prince Edward County, was voted the fourth-worst road.

Queen Street in Kingston was voted 10th worst in the province.

It is not the first “honour” Queen Street has received from the CAA. It was also named one of the worst roads in eastern Ontario in 2017 and 2018.

A drive up or down Queen Street constantly reminds drivers of the bumps and uneven pavement on the east and westbound downtown artery.