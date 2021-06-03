Queen Street named 10th worst road in Ontario in annual CAA poll
Two roads in eastern Ontario received a dubious award from the annual CAA Ontario’s Worst Roads survey.
Taking first place on the list announced Thursday is Victoria Road in Prince Edward County.
“Making its debut on the Ontario top 10 list, voters cited potholes and crumbling pavement as the main concerns for the Prince Edward County road,” a news release from the CAA said.
Second and third place were taken by Carling Avenue in Ottawa and Barton Street East in Hamilton, respectively.
County Road 49, also in Prince Edward County, was voted the fourth-worst road.
Queen Street in Kingston was voted 10th worst in the province.
It is not the first “honour” Queen Street has received from the CAA. It was also named one of the worst roads in eastern Ontario in 2017 and 2018.
A drive up or down Queen Street constantly reminds drivers of the bumps and uneven pavement on the east and westbound downtown artery.
“The quality of our roadways affects everyone,” Tina Wong, government relations specialist for CAA South Central Ontario, said. “Our roads are the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. They should be maintained now more than ever.”
In Ontario, 117 municipalities saw roads in their communities nominated, the release said.
Drivers’ votes accounted for a majority of the results, with cyclists and pedestrians accounting for about a quarter of the votes.
Voters noted 81 per cent of road issues were potholes or crumbling pavement, followed by traffic congestion (11 per cent) and no or poor walking infrastructure (seven per cent).
The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made, the release said.
Votes submitted to the CAA Worst Roads campaign are compiled and released as an annual provincial top 10 list along with a series on regional lists, all designed to spark a dialogue with governments and to help pave the way for safer roads across Ontario, CAA said.
