Queen's Engineering calls for support for Afghan Girls Robotics team

The Queen’s Faculty of engineering is calling for the federal government to support the all-girls Afghan robotics team in seeking refuge in Canada.

The chair of Queen’s Women in Engineering, Heidi Ploeg, and Dean of Engineering Kevin Deluzio have launched a petition calling on the Canadian government to provide assistance to the Afghan robotics team, who are asking to be given asylum in Canada in the wake of the collapse of the Afghan government.

Earlier this month, the Taliban captured all major Afghan cities just weeks before the U.S. is set to withdraw troops from the country. In the wake of the conflict, many Afghans have fled the country and are seeking asylum in nearby countries. The Canadian government has announced that it will be accepting 25,000 Afghan refugees.

Ploeg is hoping that the girls on the Afghan robotics team and their families will be among that number.

The “Afghan dreamers”—as the team has dubbed themselves—visited Canada in 2018 to participate in robotics competitions across Ontario and met personally with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their trip. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team gained further international acclaim after developing ventilators out of old car parts—a feat that was particularly significant given that Afghanistan had only 400 ventilators in the country at the time.

Now they are asking for support and refuge from the Canadian government.

Through U.S.-based human rights lawyer Kimberley Motley, the girls have expressed interest in settling in Canada, and in an interview with CBC, Motley explained that she is “begging” the Canadian government to allow the girls to come to Canada.