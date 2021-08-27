Queen's provides details on mandatory vaccine policy

Queen’s University has released details on the mandatory vaccination policy for students and staff returning to campus this September.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the University outlined clearer requirements for full vaccination including timelines to comply and restrictions for those who are unvaccinated.

The new guidelines specify that all individuals who are participating in person as part of university activities must attest provide proof that they have received a first-dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization-approved vaccine before they arrive on campus, and must receive the second dose of the vaccine no later than October 15.

According to the release, the university will be launching an online tool in the coming days that will allow individuals to upload their proof of vaccination.

Those who are unvaccinated due to an accommodated need including medical restrictions must request an accommodation through the university and provide supporting documentation. The release explained that individuals who are unvaccinated with an accommodation will be subject to additional public health measures including twice-weekly rapid testing.

Those who are unvaccinated and do not have an approved accommodation will not be able to attend campus or participate in university activities. This extends to any in-person research activity being conducted off campus.

The university is encouraging international students who may have received a non-Health Canada approved vaccine or been subject to different vaccination policies, to contact public health for any additional vaccination requirements or documentation that may be required to ensure they can be considered fully vaccinated.

To facilitate vaccines for staff and students who are not yet fully vaccinated, the University will be holding a pop-up clinic at Richardson stadium the week of September 1, but are encouraging people to get vaccinated where they are, ahead of that date.