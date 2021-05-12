





Article content There were many variables that shaped Dr. Joseph Pater’s decision to research cancer treatments — his wife, who was a nurse, his father, who died of colon cancer when he was young, and his medical mentors. “Some of the people who trained me, the residents and the faculty members, the ones who impressed me, the people I admired, they worked in this area,” Pater explained in a phone interview. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen’s researcher recognized by Canadian Cancer Society Back to video His decision worked out. On May 12, the Canadian Cancer Society honoured Pater, professor emeritus at Queen’s University, with the inaugural Canadian Cancer Society Lifetime Contribution Prize. The award is a new honour that recognizes a Canadian investigator whose work has benefited the lives of people with cancer through significant contributions to the cancer research landscape in Canada. Pater is being recognized for more than 45 years of work aimed at advancing clinical trial research for cancer treatments. He served for 27 years as the inaugural director of the Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG) — originally the National Cancer Institute of Canada’s Clinical Trials Group — which grew under his leadership from a small program at Queen’s University to the largest collaborative clinical trials network in Canada.

Article content According to Pater, his interest in clinical trials emerged from the realization “that we needed to practise medicine in terms of making recommendations for treatment as scientifically as we practise laboratory research.” Through his work with the CCTG, Pater was directly involved with more than 500 Canadian and international cancer trials, which have involved more than 85,000 patients worldwide. The impact of this work was made clear to Pater following a study early in his career that demonstrated that his research was directly linked to longer lives for lung cancer patients. His initial research demonstrated that giving chemotherapy to lung cancer patients with advanced disease was beneficial — a discovery that was contrary to popular belief at the time — and that giving chemotherapy to people whose tumours had been removed prolonged their lives. “The thing that made it really sink in is that a researcher here at Queen’s looked at what happened in Ontario as the results of that study were implemented and was able to show that people in Ontario were living longer as a result of that treatment,” Pater explained. “Whenever you do any form of research, you never know for sure what the impact is, but in this case, you could say that people where alive because of the research we did, and that’s enormously gratifying. Not many people get to have that experience.” The impact of Pater’s research was echoed by his colleagues.

Article content Dr. Janice Dancey, the director of the CCGT, stated in a news release that Pater “is one of the most important individuals in Canadian cancer research, having built a collaborative network that has defined new standards of practice, improved patient outcomes, and that is recognized globally as a centre for excellence.” Stuart Edmonds, the executive vice-president, research and advocacy at the Canadian Cancer Society, also sung Pater’s praises. “The work of Dr. Pater has had, and will continue to have, a tremendous impact on cancer research in Canada and on the lives of people affected by cancer,” Edmonds said in a news release. Following his retirement from the CCTG, Pater served as the vice-president of clinical and translational research at Cancer Care Ontario for three years, where he helped advance cancer research by developing new research chair programs and facilitated provincial investments in cancer research. Pater has been recognized in the past for his impactful research, including as the recipient of the Canadian Cancer’s Society’s Award of Excellence in Medicine and Health in 2001, the National Cancer Institute of Canada’s Diamond Jubilee Award in 2007, and the Canadian Cancer Research Alliance’s Award for Outstanding Achievements in Cancer Research in 2015. While Pater is not unfamiliar with recognition for his research, he is nonetheless pleased to see Canadian research recognized. “It’s just nice to see that work that’s been done in Kingston and in Canada is recognized as internationally important research,” he said.

