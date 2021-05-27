Queen's researchers hope to make walking easier

Article content

Researchers at Queen’s University believe they have come up with a way to make walking, hiking and running more efficient.

Developed by a multidisciplinary team from the Queen’s faculty of engineering and applied science, an exoskeleton was manufactured that allows users to walk farther while using less energy. The backpack-mounted prototype removes energy during a specific phase of the gait cycle, lessening the metabolic cost of walking, a news release from Queen’s said.

Details of the device’s development and evaluation were published on Thursday in Science, an academic journal.

Unlike existing exoskeleton technologies that either add energy or transfer it from one phase of the gait cycle to another, this new device assists users by removing energy, which helps the knee muscles during a critical moment — called the terminal swing phase, the release said.

“Removing energy from a person’s legs during walking may sound counterintuitive, like applying the brake in a moving car, but our muscles naturally remove energy while we walk, and our device helps them to do so,” Michael Shepertycky, the lead author of the study, said in a news release.