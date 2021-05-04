Queen's students start online campaign to help with COVID-19 crisis in India
A group of about 15 South Asian students at Queen’s University is raising money through the online crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to support people during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in India.
The country has been hit by a massive second wave of COVID-19, overwhelming its health-care system.
Queen's students start online campaign to help with COVID-19 crisis in India
Videos and photos coming out of India show overcrowded intensive care units where some family members are trying to provide their own medical care, patients struggling to breathe due to lack of oxygen and victims being cremated in public settings.
As of Tuesday, the country had more than 20.4 million cases and 223,284 deaths.
According to the GoFundMe page, the students hope the funds will be used to support the local grassroots work, migrant front-line cremation and mental health workers. Funds will also go toward purchasing medical equipment and oxygen cylinders.
The Canadian government announced last week a travel ban from India and Pakistan to control the spread of COVID-19 from those countries to Canada.
In an interview, group spokesperson Harshavardhan Thyagarajan said the group is made up of predominantly South Asian students from a variety of faculties and are working in conjunction with the international student group at Queen’s.
“A large number of us are directly immigrants here on study permits,” he said. “We’re from India and it’s extremely heartbreaking to see what’s happening back at home.”
Thyagarajan, 25, is studying toward a PhD in biology.
He moved here a couple of years ago to attend Queen’s and said he will move wherever he can get a teaching position in the future.
“India is one of the places amongst other places I would be applying to,” Thyagarajan said.
The GoFundMe was launched earlier this week. As of noon Tuesday, the group had raised $2,155 of its $50,000 goal.
“India is experiencing the worst throes of the global pandemic,” the GoFundMe page said. “People in the country have been forced to resort to mutual aid in the face of financial inequalities, vaccine apartheid and inadequate governmental policies.”
To donate go to www.gofundme.com and search for Care for India.
