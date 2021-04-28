Queen's University appoints Murray Sinclair as 15th chancellor

Article content

Murray Sinclair has been selected as Queen’s University’s 15th chancellor, it was announced Wednesday by principal and vice-chancellor Patrick Deane.

Sinclair has had an extensive legal career and over several decades has established himself as a leading advocate for Indigenous Peoples in Canada, a Queen’s news release said.

He served as the first Indigenous judge in Manitoba and the second in Canada. On the national level, he led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which documented the history of residential schools in Canada and issued 94 calls to action to promote reconciliation between Canada and Indigenous Peoples.

Sinclair was appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2016 and served as a senator until January of this year. He currently serves as general counsel with Cochrane Saxberg LLP, Manitoba’s largest Indigenous law firm.

“I am thrilled to announce that the Honourable Murray Sinclair will be joining Queen’s as the 15th chancellor of our university,” Deane said in a statement. “As Queen’s pursues a strategic vision that focuses on social impact, I cannot think of anyone better suited to advise us on that course than His Honour, one of Canada’s most significant advocates for Indigenous Peoples. We feel privileged to work with him.”