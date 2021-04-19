Article content

Queen’s University is offering a pair of free online interest courses next month through its Ever Scholar program.

Introduction to Health Studies is being offered on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon from May 3 to 24, and First Nations, Metis and Inuit Studies will happen on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. from May 6 to 27.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen's University offers free online interest courses Back to video

Ever Scholar is an open-enrolment course series offered by the faculty of education to anyone in the Kingston and surrounding area.

The program designed as a lifelong-learning program for all ages, Ever Scholar provides opportunities to explore topics in art, science and the humanities.

During the health studies course, lecturers will cover a number of general health topics, including health and aging, nutrition and activity, medications and substances, as well as habits and goals. The sessions will be interactive — questions and discussions are welcomed and encouraged.

First Nations, Metis and Inuit Studies will cover culture, health sciences, art history and more, through collaboration and discussion. The course is instructed by experts in their field.

For more information, email professionalstudies@queensu.ca.

There is a limit of 25 people per course.