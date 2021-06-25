





Article content KINGSTON – A team of researchers at Queen’s University has helped develop a new, cost-effective cancer detection and characterization method, based on the presence of circulating tumour DNA in the blood called mDETECT (methylation DETEction of Circulating Tumour DNA). “This paper looked at women with metastatic breast cancer who are undergoing active therapy for their disease,” Christopher Mueller, lead author of the study, stated in a news release. “Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is often resistant to specific chemotherapeutic agents but determining if the drugs are working can often take months to find out. Having a test like mDETECT available means that the response to chemotherapy can be determined in real time allowing for therapy to be optimized as much as possible. It will also allow for the early detection of relapse as the results of therapy are much better if the disease is caught earlier.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen's University researchers looking at new method of detecting cancer Back to video

Article content The team was able to develop a method, using a liquid biopsy (a blood test), which is a more sensitive means of detecting and monitoring the presence of cancer. The new method has been recently published in the journal Nature Precision Oncology, based on their study examining women with metastatic breast cancer, specifically those with TNBC who are undergoing active therapy for their disease. “As advocates for a group of breast cancer patients and survivors, Breast Cancer Action Kingston is proud to have been an essential part of this research,” Lynne Funnell, president of Breast Cancer Action Kingston, said. “We welcome any and all research that leads to the early detection and subsequent early treatment of breast cancer.” With funding from Breast Cancer Action Kingston, Mueller has based his study’s control group in Kingston, allowing for the recruitment of “100 local women, who did not have cancer, to donate their blood and help determine the validity and usefulness of the test.” According to a Queen’s news release, the mDETECT test allows for “real-time monitoring of a patient’s response to chemotherapy to optimize the treatment. It also supports the early detection of relapse as the success of therapy is much higher if the disease is caught earlier. For patients with TNBC, which is often resistant to specific chemotherapeutic agents, this test can determine if the treatment is working much faster and more sensitively than conventional methods ensuring the best treatment is being given.”

Article content “We have also developed an mDETECT assay for the other forms of breast cancer and the hope is that we will be able to combine these into a screening test for the earlier detection of all forms of breast cancer,” Mueller said. “The earlier a cancer is detected the better the outcome as the cancer has had less time to spread and is easier to treat. This could replace mammography as a screening tool and would be of particular advantage for women with dense breasts where mammography is less effective.” Mueller and the university see the impact of this innovation as game-changing in cancer diagnostics. This isn’t the first cancer test Mueller and his team have developed. They have eight other mDETECT tests for different cancers, including uveal melanoma, prostate, pancreatic and lung, the most prevalent cancer diagnosis in 2020. As well, Mueller is looking to get the innovation into practice by getting it licensed through Queen’s Partnerships and Innovation (QPI).

