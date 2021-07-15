Realtors association raises $19,000 for Kingston Youth Shelter
The Kingston Area Realtors Association presented the Kingston Youth Shelter with a cheque for $19,000 on Thursday afternoon, at one of the shelter’s Youth Transition Homes. The money was raised by KAREA at their “Realtors on the Run” event, which took place at the end of June, and included a scavenger hunt, a road rally, and a virtual auction.
For the Kingston Youth Shelter, the donation is a saving grace.
Realtors association raises $19,000 for Kingston Youth Shelter Back to video
“I don’t think most people realize but we only get $50,000 a year to operate this house (the eight-person transition home) so this is amazing,” explained Ruth Woodman, the executive director of the Kingston Youth Shelter. “Our furnace and air conditioning unit broke down this week so obviously part of the money will be going towards that right away. Then we are looking at starting an in-house vocational program, and we are hoping to use the money towards that — the kids are really excited about it.”
KAREA has been supporting the youth shelter through various annual fundraisers for many years now. For Woodman, the consistent support for the youth shelter despite the pandemic was emotionally moving.
“Every year has gotten more and more amazing thanks to Mary (Ambrose) and her group at KAREA. Mary and I were basically in tears when she phoned me last week because this means so much, especially during the pandemic,” she said.
Financially, this has been a challenging year for the shelter, as regular fundraising events have been downsized or cancelled due to pandemic restrictions and there have been additional pandemic-related costs that they’ve had to bear.
“It’s been great at this time, considering the limited funding,” said Stuart Trior, chair of the Kingston Youth Shelter board. “A lot of our donors, because of COVID, weren’t able to help this year, and this (donation), which has grown over the years, we are very grateful for.”
KAREA’s Public Relations Task Force, who ran the event this year, was responsive to the challenges the shelter has been facing.
“We’ve developed a great relationship over the years, and these guys have had lots of struggles over the last little while, so it’s nice to be able to help out,” said Mary Ambrose, chair of KAREA’s Public Relations Task Force.
While the organization regularly donates to shelter-based charities, the Kingston Youth Shelter holds a special place for the task force.
“We donate as a board to something called ‘Realtors Care,’ it focuses a portion of our dues to shelter-based charities. But we understand the youth shelter has specific needs, so instead of donating those funds to this, we prefer to have an event which tends to be a little more fruitful,” Ambrose said.
While KAREA’s task force was responsible for organizing and co-ordinating the ‘Realtors on the Run’ event, many other community partners and participants supported the event and contributed to the donation.
“It wasn’t just realtors who were ponying up cash,” she said. “Our task force was going to different businesses and asking for literally cash donations, and they came to the plate and it was really fantastic.”