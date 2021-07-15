The Kingston Area Realtors Association presented the Kingston Youth Shelter with a cheque for $19,000 on Thursday afternoon, at one of the shelter’s Youth Transition Homes. The money was raised by KAREA at their “Realtors on the Run” event, which took place at the end of June, and included a scavenger hunt, a road rally, and a virtual auction.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

For the Kingston Youth Shelter, the donation is a saving grace.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Realtors association raises $19,000 for Kingston Youth Shelter Back to video

“I don’t think most people realize but we only get $50,000 a year to operate this house (the eight-person transition home) so this is amazing,” explained Ruth Woodman, the executive director of the Kingston Youth Shelter. “Our furnace and air conditioning unit broke down this week so obviously part of the money will be going towards that right away. Then we are looking at starting an in-house vocational program, and we are hoping to use the money towards that — the kids are really excited about it.”

KAREA has been supporting the youth shelter through various annual fundraisers for many years now. For Woodman, the consistent support for the youth shelter despite the pandemic was emotionally moving.

“Every year has gotten more and more amazing thanks to Mary (Ambrose) and her group at KAREA. Mary and I were basically in tears when she phoned me last week because this means so much, especially during the pandemic,” she said.

Financially, this has been a challenging year for the shelter, as regular fundraising events have been downsized or cancelled due to pandemic restrictions and there have been additional pandemic-related costs that they’ve had to bear.

“It’s been great at this time, considering the limited funding,” said Stuart Trior, chair of the Kingston Youth Shelter board. “A lot of our donors, because of COVID, weren’t able to help this year, and this (donation), which has grown over the years, we are very grateful for.”