KINGSTON – Over 278,000 vaccinations have been administered in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Another day of zero new cases, and two cleared cases has brought the local active case down to nine.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Region reaches 80 per cent of first dose vaccinations Back to video

Photo by Julia McKay / Postmedia Network

Dr. Hugh Guan, local interim Medical Officer of Health, updated the media on Thursday that almost 80 per cent of individuals ages 12 years and older have received at least their first dose and 60 percent of this same age group are fully vaccinated.

“Over the next two weeks with an increased vaccine supply for those 12 years of age and older, we are on target to fully vaccinate over 85 per cent of our eligible population,” Guan said. “Let’s make this final push to get fully vaccinated successful by booking your first dose or moving up your second dose as there will be lots of appointments and clinic options available, including evening hours, walk-in, standby, and drive through.”

He also stated that while those numbers are slowing down, he hopes to see a steady number of vaccinations, with a few 100 first-doses given out every day.

“I think 85-90 per cent is achievable for our community but will require lots of outreach,” Guan said.

With Stage 3 of the province’s re-opening plan starting Friday, Guan said that the region achieved more supply than demand with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and advised that anyone with a vaccination appointment set for August or September to rebook to an earlier time.

“Individuals who have appointments booked after the vaccine clinic closure date are asked to reschedule their appointment to 28 days after their first dose to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible,” Guan added. “Getting fully vaccinated will help you safely get back to the people, places, and things you love.”