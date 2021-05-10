Region reports third COVID-19-related death as active numbers reach 134
Article content
KINGSTON — The local public health authority has reported that one person has died of COVID-19 and that there were 17 new active cases on Monday, adding to the 24 cases in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington reported over the weekend.
It is the third COVID-19-related death reported by public health since the start of the pandemic locally in March 2020.
Region reports third COVID-19-related death as active numbers reach 134 Back to video
The agency reported that 16 people recovered from the virus on Monday.
Monday’s numbers include two outbreak-related cases, both male, 11 close contact cases and four cases still under investigation.
The close contact cases range from two girls under the age of 10, one female in her teens, one woman in her 20s, two women in their 30s, one in her 40s, two in their 60s and two men in their early to mid-20s.
Cases under investigation involve one female and one male in their 20s and two men over the age of 60.
There are currently 134 active cases of the virus in the area, with one new hospitalization. Two cases, originally reported as local, have been moved out of the region. There are now four local people in Kingston General Hospital and two are in the intensive care unit. They are not on a ventilator.
Local outbreaks are responsible for making a man in his 60s, a man in his 30s, and a man between 18 and 29 sick with the virus.
Advertisement
Article content
There are four active outbreaks in the region, responsible for 45 cases.
The region has had 1,420 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic over a year ago. Of those, 456 of them have been determined to be variants of the original virus.
Asymptomatic testing recommended for local construction workers
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health will begin to implement a surveillance testing initiative on Tuesday, in response to last week’s rise in cases in an outbreak associated with construction workers.
“Construction workers in KFL&A are recommended to get asymptomatic testing done once every two weeks at the assessment centre in Kingston,” the local public health stated Monday. “This initiative will be a temporary measure put in place while the region continues to report high levels of COVID-19 activity, especially variants of concern that have a higher transmission rate.”
The assessment centre, located at the Beechgrove Complex at 51 Heakes Lane (just south of the intersection of King Street West and Portsmouth Avenue, will extend its hours of operation from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to accommodate these workers.
A separate booking link has been created for construction workers to book their appointments.