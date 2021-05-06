Report calls for removal of barriers to housing for ex-offenders

Article content

A report from Sophia Lachapelle, a research assistant at the University of Ottawa and former a graduate student at Queen’s University, says former incarcerated people are experiencing challenges with reintegration into the Kingston community, especially when it comes to finding adequate housing.

The report, published Wednesday and titled “It’s set up so you trip and fall,” is about formerly incarcerated people’s experiences of prison-to-community reintegration in Kingston, based on first-hand accounts, and it illustrates some of the barriers ex-offenders face upon release from prison locally.

“Understanding what keeps formerly incarcerated people from achieving successful reintegration is vital in all of our communities, but especially here in Kingston, in the prison capital of Canada, Lachapelle, also a prisoners rights advocate, said in a news release. “We need to understand that reintegration is far from easy. It’s not only a physically and emotionally exhausting experience.”

She also said reintegration is also practically and logistically impossible.

“If we truly want to address these inequalities in our community, it’s crucial that we take the experiences and expertise of formerly incarcerated people seriously,” she said.