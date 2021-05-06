'Risk has never been higher in region' as cases from outbreak spread







An outbreak at a west-end construction site has infected 38 workers with COVID-19 directly and now 22 close contacts of those workers have tested positive, too, the Kingston region's medical officer of health said Thursday. "Those individuals have transmitted it back to close contacts in the community, to family members," Dr. Kieran Moore told media on Thursday, and he expects "the number of cases to develop under those contacts to increase over the next week or so." Eight of the infected workers are from outside the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region, specifically Ottawa, Leeds–Grenville–Lanark and York regions. Two-thirds of the positive cases reported in the past week are a result of the outbreak. "We were getting things under control. We were trending in the right direction, and all you need is one point-source outbreak like this to really put the risk back in our community," Moore said.

Moore said the risk has "never been higher" in this region due to the outbreak at the Cataraqui Heights construction site at Midland Avenue and Princess Street because it involves the variant of concern B117, which originated in the U.K. and which is spread more easily and is more virulent. An inspector from the Ministry of Labour, whose purview includes construction sites, has been visiting the site once a month and told KFL&A Public Health that it always met prerequisites. And company management said it had been screening workers — of which there are roughly 120 onsite — who are required to wear a mask while working. "My hunch is that at breaks and/or coffee breaks where you take your mask off, that's where the virus spreads," Moore said when asked how it may have spread. "So you can have all of the best practices, but there are vulnerable times," such as picking up someone to go to work. "That's multiple households mixing and you may not wear your mask in the car," he said. Construction company Pomerleau has now closed the construction site for at least the next two weeks. "That was a voluntary closure," Moore explained. "If they didn't close, we would have closed them, and we informed them of that." Part of the reason it spread so widely among the workers is that it took a while before a worker got tested. "It may be that this was going on for a full week before someone came forward and got tested and gave us the signal to be able to respond," Moore said.

"So one of the messages is please don't wait at home if you've got any symptoms compatible with COVID-19. Please get tested early. That gives us at public health (a chance) to be able to limit the spread." While construction workers are now eligible to be vaccinated as they are considered essential workers who can't work from home, he speculated that of the 120 workers at the site, "only 50 may have an interest in being immunized." Moore said KFL&A Public Health has "implored" companies bringing in out-of-region workers "to ensure that they get tested and have a testing strategy at the workplace." "And to encourage immunization of any workers coming in to KFL&A," he added. "That's been our premise all along. And now that essential workers are eligible to book, we hope that all workers will take advantage, especially those in the construction area." Moore said it is especially important now to follow public health guidelines by staying home, minimizing contacts and getting tested if symptoms emerge. The next several weeks will be difficult "for us as we try to get this under control," he said. "We've done it in the past, and past performance is the best predictor of future performance." phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

