Ontario has dropped runny noses and headaches from the list of COVID-19 symptoms that require children to stay home from school or daycare and get tested for the virus.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The province’s updated online screening tool now lists five categories of symptoms “most commonly associated with COVID-19” — fever and chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, losing taste or smell, and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Runny nose, headache removed from symptom list on daily Ontario school COVID screener Back to video

Children reporting any of those symptoms are to stay home, isolate and seek COVID-19 testing.

The screening tool also poses questions about possible COVID-19 exposures and vaccination. It further advises children who feel “sick or not well” to “please stay home,” and talk to a doctor if necessary.

A spokeswoman for the health minister confirmed that a runny nose, sore throat or difficulty swallowing, congested nose, headache, and extreme tiredness or muscle aches were removed from the screening.

Alexandra Hilkene said health units can give further advice on isolation requirements based on things like the local COVID-19 situation and whether an individual was in contact with a confirmed case.

Some symptoms were also removed for people over age 18 taking the questionnaire. Those include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, runny nose, sore throat, congestion, headache, stomach pain, pink eye and falling down often.

Children can also attend school if someone in their household started experiencing mild virus symptoms like a headache, fatigue, muscle aches within 48 hours of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province’s top doctor indicated earlier this month that the screening list for schools and daycares was to be narrowed after hearing from parents about disruption created by associated testing. He also said fewer cases were being found in those with mild symptoms.