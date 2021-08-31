This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Runny nose, headaches no longer concerning symptoms for students

Article content Students returning to school this fall will not have to worry as much about runny noses or headaches. The province has updated the list of COVID-19 symptoms that would require students to stay home from school or daycare to exclude headaches and runny noses. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Runny nose, headaches no longer concerning symptoms for students Back to video At a news conference on Aug. 3, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Kieran Moore, provided some justification for the looming change, explaining that mild symptoms including runny noses did not correlate with a lot of positive COVID-19 tests. The aim of this change is to minimize the disruption and school for both parents and children.

Article content According to Moore, the symptom list has now been narrowed to symptoms specific to COVID-19, including fever, cough, increasing shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell. Among children, the onset of vomiting and diarrhea has also been correlated with COVID-19. For daycare providers, the updated list of symptoms is a welcome change. “I think it’s a great change, because we’ve had to send quite a few children to go and get tested when it’s just a cold — and there’s quite a few colds in daycares,” Tiny Hoppers Kingston West Daycare director Lorraine Cooney said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. Cooney explained that among daycare-aged children, runny noses are the norm. For Cooney and her fellow child-care workers, they can now get back to focusing on the children. “You can get a runny nose over anything. (This change) means I’m not spending my whole day trying to get hold of parents and having to try and send them for COVID tests over a minor cold,” she said. Kirk Leifso, an assistant professor of pediatric medicine at Queen’s University and a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases, is cautiously optimistic about the changes. “In kids, runny nose is very common, so it doesn’t tell you if it’s coronavirus or not,” Leifso explained in an interview with the Whig-Standard. “If there’s a lot of other respiratory viruses circulating in the community, and there’s not a lot of coronavirus in the community, in the absence of what we would consider a high-risk contact, the child likely has something else. If there’s lots of coronavirus circulating in the community, then the likelihood that the child has it goes up.”

Article content Leifso explained that the success of the screening change will be dependent on keeping community cases low and continuing to conduct effective contact tracing. “How successful it will be really does depend on local public health units’ ability to do good contact tracing and finding those individuals who would be high-risk exposure contacts of these children,” he said. While Leifso does not see runny noses or headaches as tell-tale symptoms of COVID-19, he nonetheless encourages parents to keep children home if they are sick. “If we have a child who has symptoms, they may not need testing, but it may be worthwhile to keep them away until the symptoms abate,” he explained. “These are just good infection practices at baseline. Sending children to school with illness is not something we would encourage.” While runny noses and headaches are not major indicators of COVID-19, parents and students are still urged to take appropriate precautions. Leifso explained that the best way to keep students safe in school is to keep case numbers low in the community. “As adults, we need to tie up our shoes and take control of what we can, which is making good decisions and choices so that we aren’t bringing (COVID-19) into our homes. That means being vaccinated for sure,” he said. The need for eligible adults to get vaccinated was echoed in a news release on Tuesday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s associate medical officer of health, Dr. Hugh Guan, who identified vaccinations as a key strategy to “keeping a low rate of infection in our communities” and to “keeping our schools safe.” Parents and students are encouraged to continue following public health guidelines such as staying home if sick, washing hands and wearing face coverings. The aim of such policies is to ensure that students can return to the mental, physical and psychological benefits of in-person learning.

