Saturday night diners at downtown restaurant sought by public health

KINGSTON — A positive COVID-19 case at a downtown restaurant has prompted the public health unit to ask those who dined there Saturday night to self-monitor for symptoms, then immediately self-isolate and get tested if they develop.

Even if symptoms don’t develop, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health still recommends that diners who ate at Miss Bao Restaurant, 286 Princess St., on March 13 between 8 and 10:30 p.m. should still get tested after seven days.

The restaurant, located between Clergy and Sydenham streets, said on social media that the servers who were in contact with the positive case have self-isolated and that none of them have developed symptoms.

Still, Miss Bao Restaurant announced it will be closed until Thursday, March 25, and reservations before then will be cancelled.

“The temporary closure decision was made solely for the health and safety of our community; however, this is not required by the KFL&A Public Health,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

KFL&A Public Health issues public releases if the contact tracing team is unable to identify the close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This story will be updated.