School board preparing schools for safe return of students
Public schools in the Kingston area are preparing for a safe return back to school in a couple short weeks.
Limestone District School Board staff and trustees discussed the preparations for the return to school on September 7 at the school board meeting on Wednesday including updates to air quality policies and infrastructure, and vaccination policies for school staff and students.
School board preparing schools for safe return of students
In a report to the Board, Superintendent of Business Craig Young outlined the necessary changes that have been implemented in schools across the region to comply with the ministry standards on ventilation. Among the changes include increased filter changes for HVAC units, increased run times for HVAC units before and after buildings are occupied, increasing the air flow of HVAC units, and completing operational audits on all units within schools including any necessary repairs before September 7.
In addition to the changes to existing systems, LDSB has ordered 30 larger HVAC units to install in gymnasium to ensure compliance with provincial regulations. For classrooms that do not have HVAC units, superintendent Young assured staff that there is mechanical ventilation or dilution in those classrooms.
The board is required to post a ventilation report on the school board website by September 3, detailing the ventilation strategy, the necessary investments, and the current ventilation methods in each school.
In addition to ventilation, vaccinations were a central concern in the return to school. AS children born after 2009 are among those who are still ineligible for vaccinations, they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
In compliance with the province’s mandatory vaccination disclosure, all school board must submit formal confirmation that they are either fully vaccinated, have a medical reason for not being vaccinated, or have chosen not to be vaccinated. For those who have chosen to be unvaccinated, they will be required to complete a Ministry of Education session on vaccinations.
Unvaccinated staff, including school visitors, bus drivers, volunteers, trustees, and third-party contractors, will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week.
According to the report, the school board is currently developing a process to securely collect and store vaccination data. This data, which will be de-personalized, is to be shared with the Ministry of Education by Sept. 10, and will be available on the school board website and updated monthly.
To date, the board reported that 79.8 per cent of eligible students have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 67.2 per cent have received a second dose.
To increase vaccination rates and data among students, the school board has been working with Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics to ensure accessible and convenient vaccinations for students and their families. These clinics are set to run in the weeks leading up to school and into the first few weeks of school.