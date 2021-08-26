School board preparing schools for safe return of students

Public schools in the Kingston area are preparing for a safe return back to school in a couple short weeks.

Limestone District School Board staff and trustees discussed the preparations for the return to school on September 7 at the school board meeting on Wednesday including updates to air quality policies and infrastructure, and vaccination policies for school staff and students.

In a report to the Board, Superintendent of Business Craig Young outlined the necessary changes that have been implemented in schools across the region to comply with the ministry standards on ventilation. Among the changes include increased filter changes for HVAC units, increased run times for HVAC units before and after buildings are occupied, increasing the air flow of HVAC units, and completing operational audits on all units within schools including any necessary repairs before September 7.

In addition to the changes to existing systems, LDSB has ordered 30 larger HVAC units to install in gymnasium to ensure compliance with provincial regulations. For classrooms that do not have HVAC units, superintendent Young assured staff that there is mechanical ventilation or dilution in those classrooms.

The board is required to post a ventilation report on the school board website by September 3, detailing the ventilation strategy, the necessary investments, and the current ventilation methods in each school.

In addition to ventilation, vaccinations were a central concern in the return to school. AS children born after 2009 are among those who are still ineligible for vaccinations, they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.