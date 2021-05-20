Seeds available to public this weekend

The Kingston Area Seed System Initiative will be at two locations this Saturday for people to pick up open-pollinated seeds suitable for growing food and for seed saving at maturity, a news release from the initiative said.

Pickup locations and times are at the Sunnyside Community Garden, 250 MacDonnell St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Lakeside Community Garden, Front Road at Days Road, near Centre 70, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tins of the remaining seeds will be on site at each community garden following the pickup times.

The seeds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If the pickup times are missed, or if there are other seeds people are looking for, they can fill out the seed order form at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe3nicmOjaiQUUj1eZUWHbTwQ5lq4UVfDakmGOIIeezazhAng/viewform.

As well, people can view the available seeds and make a sliding scale donation on the KASSI site at seedsgrowfood.org/meet-the-seeds.