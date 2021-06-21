Seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Kingston region

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region.

Three new cases were reported on Saturday, and four cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the regional total to nine active cases.

No demographic data was provided for the new cases.

KFL&A Public Health is also warning of a delay in Pfizer vaccine supply that will impact vaccine appointments for youth aged 12-17 in the KFL&A region.

In a media release, Public Health explained that as a result of the delay in vaccine shipments, youth with appointments on June 22-24 will be contacted by Public Health to rebook their appointment. Individuals above the age of 18 are encouraged to keep their appointments and receive the Moderna vaccine.