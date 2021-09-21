Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

Article content

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Tuesday.

Four of the reported cases are confirmed close contact transmissions: two cases being females under the age of 10, one female between the ages of 10 to 17, and one male in his 50s.

The three remaining cases — a female in her 50s, a male in his 50s and a male in 60s — are all under investigation as to the source of transmission.

Among previously reported cases, four additional cases have been resolved and there are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

All residents are encouraged to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and beginning on Wednesday, proof of vaccination will be required to enter certain non-essential establishments, including indoor dining and gyms.

Vaccine appointments and mobile clinic locations are available on the public health website at www.kflaph.ca and social media pages.