Seven new COVID-19 cases in Kingston region Thursday

There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kingston region Thursday.

How six of the cases — two females between 10 and 19 years of age, two males in their 20s, a male in his 50s and another in his 60s — contracted the virus is under investigation by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

The other case — another male in his 20s — was travel-related.

A variant of concern was identified in two previously reported cases.

Thirteen existing cases are now considered resolved, leaving 89 active cases.