Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Kingston region on Thursday

Article content

There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported in the Kingston region on Thursday.

Four of the cases — two females and two males — were in the 18 to 29 years of age category. The males and one of the females contracted the virus by close contact, while the other male’s case is currently under investigation by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

A male and a female in their 50s tested positive as a result of travel.

The outstanding case, a male in his 60s, was also a result of close contact.

A dozen previously reported cases showed variants of concern.

Fifteen cases are now considered resolved, dropping the active case count to 76.