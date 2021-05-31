Shoes line City Hall steps in honour of 215 children who died at B.C. residential school

Article content

Dozens of pairs of shoes were placed on the front steps of City Hall on Monday in remembrance of the 215 children whose remains were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., last week.

“This is them,” said one of the memorial’s organizers, who asked not to be named, while looking at the stairs. “This is for them.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Shoes line City Hall steps in honour of 215 children who died at B.C. residential school Back to video

The memorial was created by a community group comprised of more than 30 people, she said, in the early hours on Sunday.

“The gathering of shoes is guided by the aunties, mothers and grandmothers of Akadanakwing (Gaa-danakiing/Katarohkwi Indigenous community),” she read from one of the group’s texts, “along with its relations and allies supported by the men, uncles and grandfathers and those who hold a special place and reverence among us.”

At the bottom of the stairs sat some traditional healing medicine and a child-size pair of moccasins, among other items.

“The extra pair of moccasins is for those who are still not found,” she said.