Silver Cinema bringing back the drive-in to Gananoque

Photo by Paul Peterson / Supplied Photo

Lights, projector, action. The drive-in movie is returning to Gananoque. To be located at 345 Herbert St. behind the current Silver Cinema, it promises to bring back all of the fun of going to the movies without the risks. The lights went dark in Gananoque when the old Skylark Drive-In closed in the early to mid-1980s. The big screen was demolished, the speakers removed and the only true remnants of the theatre were the fond memories of a generation that had lost the feel, the true love of what the drive-in was about. At the drive-in, everyone could have a private viewing of a great show in a public venue. It didn't matter what you wore or who you were — your car was your own private box and you were the lord of this domain. But people forgot. They started attending more indoor theatres, watching movies on TV or streaming them on other media, and the big outdoor screens fell apart. "The screen is going to be a full size 28 feet high by 56 feet wide," Paul Peterson of the Silver Cinema said. "We will be able to accommodate 108 cars initially, so it's a very boutique-type operation, but it encourages people to buy their tickets ahead of time."

While not the behemoth screen of times past (early screens were usually about 50 by 100 feet), it is a great start at bringing back that nostalgic form of entertainment best shared by family and friends. And if people come out three to a vehicle, a full house could see more than 300 viewers. "Being able to go to the drive-in and stay in your own car, you automatically self-isolate. Even if you're sitting outside, you're six feet away from people and, depending on which authority you listen to, if you've been vaccinated you can be outside without a mask," Peterson said. "It's the safest way to go to the movies." Every show will be a true double-feature, and snacks and concessions will be available. They are even considering bringing in salads for the health conscious. "Dan Jaime (Peterson's son) owns the Silver Cinema and Gananoque Line, and I sold the Picton Drive-In in April 2020, which my partner and I had on for 30 years," Peterson said. "We certainly all bring unique skill sets, I think. I built the second screen at the Mustang, so I have that background and I hope that ability. Hollie is great and will be looking after all of the front of house stuff, including social media, website, things like that. This is definitely a family affair." Hollie Peterson also owns the Centre Theatre in Trenton, adding even more experience to the entire operation. "The drive-in is part of our long, ongoing commitment to family fun," Paul Peterson said. "It's going to be a lot of fun, and given what we've been through for the last two years, I think it's long overdue.

"We are self-funding this project, so there is a need to realize that capital investment back sooner than later. However, our price will always be competitive in the marketplace. You're going to get to see two brand new movies, and we will never play things on DVD except perhaps as part of a Halloween special. Best of all, Thursday night will be carload night. … It will be $25 a carload, as many people as you can safely fit in." With summer fast approaching, Peterson said the time is more than ripe for a night at the drive-in. "Our hope is to open July 1," he said "That's a fairly optimistic timeline, but I think we can do it. The most important special equipment is the digital projector or throw — it's going to be about 300 feet, so that requires a special drive-In lens and we need a 3K digital projector so that it's great picture quality. And we have our own FM transmitter to broadcast the sound to the cars." But the audiences will not be restricted to only the local crowd and occasional tourists. Peterson has studied the industry and sees people coming in from out of town for a chance to have some old-fashioned fun. "I think one of the other benefits to the town is that it's going to bring new people here for a night out," he said. "Kingston and Brockville had vibrant 'Drive-in Fanzz,' so we're expecting they'll travel the 20 minutes or half an hour to come and see us. They may have dinner in town before they come to the drive-in, so the benefits should be significant. With good sound and a good picture, people are going to come to the drive-in."

