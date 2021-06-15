





Article content The City of Kingston’s History and Legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald Working Group has formally recommended that the Macdonald statue in City Park be removed. The group met on Monday night to discuss the statue in response to the continued presence of the Revolution of the Heart ceremonial action, which has covered the statue and is calling for its removal. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sir John A. working group recommends removal of statue from City Park Back to video In response to the continued presence of the Revolution of the Heart group, city council has planned an emergency council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the demands of the ceremonial action and to consider the recommendations of the working group. In its correspondence to council, the working group formally recommended that the statue be removed from City Park and placed in storage until next steps can be determined. It also recommends that additional community engagement be undertaken to address Macdonald’s history and legacy. Macdonald’s legacy has been a matter of recent discussion following the announcement by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation that the bodies of 215 children had been found in an unmarked burial ground near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, and that the bodies of 104 children were found by the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation at the former Brandon Residential school in Manitoba.

Article content The announcements have renewed calls for meaningful reconciliation from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities across Canada as the abuse and trauma inflicted on Indigenous children has been brought to the forefront of public discussion. “The locating of unmarked and unrecorded burials has only begun — for some this discovery has been an education about the genocide enacted on Indigenous Peoples; for Indigenous Peoples it is part of what has always been known and is part of the continued trauma and legacy violence of residential schools and the colonial system,” Paige Agnew, commissioner of community services, wrote in her report to council. For the working group, the need to remove the statue has become apparent as there are concerns that if the statue remains, it may be forcibly removed or damaged. Chief Dave Mowat of Alderville First Nation, who is a member of the working group, explained that if council fails to take action to remove the statue, the ongoing peaceful protest may escalate and the statue may be forcefully removed. “We are all opposed to that. It shouldn’t be pulled down. It should be taken down as opposed to taken down in a moment of heated protest. I don’t think that it would shed a positive light on Kingston if (being pulled down) is allowed to happen,” Mowat said. The working group also expressed concerns that the forcible removal of the statue may further divide the community and that the failure of the city to address this would exacerbate this division.

Article content The division is evident in the correspondence attached to the council agenda. There were more than 200 pages of correspondence from current and former Kingston residents voicing both their support for the removal of the statue and their objection to the removal of the statue. While there is a division of opinion, Mowat believes it is imperative that the legacy of residential schools and government figures involved in those schools continues to be discussed. “It’s been an almost surreal couple of weeks. It’s been a difficult two weeks for every First Nation in Canada, by the news coming out of B.C. and the subsequent news coming out of Manitoba. It’s created a much different atmosphere. People can feel grief and be upset and impacted and they’ll move on to the next thing. It’s up to Canada and up to our leaders that this information is kept in the face of the public,” Mowat said.

