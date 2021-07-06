Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Tuesday.

With six new active cases and no new cases resolved, there are now 13 active cases.

Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region

Five of the reported cases were outbreak related, with two cases of males in their 90s, two cases of females in their 30s, and one case involving a male in his 60s.

The active outbreak was declared at the Davies 5 unit at Kingston General Hospital and contact tracing and testing is currently underway.

A sixth case was a close contact transmission of a female in her 70s.

Among the reported cases, two health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among previously reported cases, five new variants of concerns were reported.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get fully vaccinated and is advertising open appointments on its website.