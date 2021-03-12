Sixth case identified in outbreak at Queen's

Article content

A sixth student has tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at a Queen’s University residence, and students at other campus residences are self-isolating as a result.

There are now 15 current cases connected to the university, one of which includes a variant of concern, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health confirmed Friday.

“It raises our concern that we’ll have more, and I’m confident we will have more over the next coming days,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health, explained during a media call Friday.

“We won’t know the exact variant for weeks, though.”

The six students connected to the outbreak at Watts Hall have six primary contacts, Moore said.

“There are contacts in other residences that have turned positive, but there’s no evidence of outbreaks in those other facilities at Queen’s,” Moore said. “So they’d be solo cases, and those solo cases are moved off to isolation areas if that’s available.”

“As an additional precaution, a number of students in several other residence buildings are now isolating,” Queen’s stated in a news release Friday afternoon. “These students are being monitored closely and tested on site, with meals delivered to their room.”

As a result of the spike in new cases, the university has “suspended all group sanctioned activity. This includes all varsity team and club activities, intramurals, group fitness classes and pool activities,” a release from Queen’s states.