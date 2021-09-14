SLC renames Indigenous student centres

KINGSTON – St. Lawrence College has created a strategic plan, SLC in Five, as part of its ongoing reconciliation and commitment to Indigenous Ways of Knowing and Being (IWKB).

The plan outlines the college’s “commitment to IWKB by honouring history and contributing to a positive future for Indigenous learners and communities.”

“At SLC, we take this commitment seriously, as it is now more important than ever that Canada, as a nation, is held to account for its treatment of Indigenous peoples,” St. Lawrence College president and CEO Glenn Vollebregt said. “We all can work towards creating a better, positive and inclusive future.”

Along with embedding IWKB in the three campuses’ culture, programming and services, it has renamed and rebranded the Indigenous student centres on in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall. Formerly known as the Eagle’s Nest Indigenous Centre, the new name is Waasaabiidaasamose (Whah-sah Bid–eh–so–may) Indigenous Centre.

The Waasaabiidaasamose Indigenous Centre is a welcoming space for Indigenous students to study, socialize and participate in events and programming. The centre also provides resources, computers, craft sessions and other cultural activities, and has on-site Indigenous advisors. Each centre welcomes the broader campus community to visit and participate in events, to foster greater awareness and appreciation of Indigenous history and culture.

The new name was chosen in honour of Helena Neveu.

According to the college, Neveu, as a member of the SLC Indigenous and Student Affairs team since 2014, has “shared guidance and wisdom to help shape the college’s path and programming. The college has expanded Neveu’s role, and, effective this September, she became SLC’s full-time Knowledge Keeper In-Residence, working alongside SLC’s Indigenous centre teams to increase awareness and understanding of Indigenous history, traditions, and culture.”