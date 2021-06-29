Southeastern Ontario health-care centres to share patient records

Article content

Six hospital organizations in southeastern Ontario, including Kingston Health Sciences Centre, have signed an agreement with Cerner Corporation for the implementation of a shared health information system that includes electronic health records.

Other area hospital organizations that will share information through Cerner are Brockville General Hospital; Lennox and Addington County General Hospital in Napanee; Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital; and Providence Care and Quinte Health Care in Belleville.

Once the new system is implemented over the next three years, the regional system, supported by Cerner Millennium, will replace paper-based records and provide a single source of individuals’ health information and clinical tools that will help health-care workers co-ordinate and deliver safe, high-quality care throughout the region, a news release from Kingston Health Sciences Centre said.

Currently, people’s health information exists in many different systems that don’t connect to each other, the release said.

“When people receive care from multiple health-care providers and settings in the region, they are often expected to track and share their own complex medical information and frequently have to repeat tests because health-care providers do not have easy access to information about the care people have received elsewhere,” the release said.