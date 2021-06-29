Southeastern Ontario health-care centres to share patient records
Six hospital organizations in southeastern Ontario, including Kingston Health Sciences Centre, have signed an agreement with Cerner Corporation for the implementation of a shared health information system that includes electronic health records.
Other area hospital organizations that will share information through Cerner are Brockville General Hospital; Lennox and Addington County General Hospital in Napanee; Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital; and Providence Care and Quinte Health Care in Belleville.
Once the new system is implemented over the next three years, the regional system, supported by Cerner Millennium, will replace paper-based records and provide a single source of individuals’ health information and clinical tools that will help health-care workers co-ordinate and deliver safe, high-quality care throughout the region, a news release from Kingston Health Sciences Centre said.
Currently, people’s health information exists in many different systems that don’t connect to each other, the release said.
“When people receive care from multiple health-care providers and settings in the region, they are often expected to track and share their own complex medical information and frequently have to repeat tests because health-care providers do not have easy access to information about the care people have received elsewhere,” the release said.
“We will be working closely with our health partners in the southeast to move forward with this significant project,” Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, regional health information system steering committee member and chief of staff, vice-president of medical affairs at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said in a statement. “As a result, we will be closely examining our clinical processes and procedures and will be finding innovative ways to standardize our practices across every department and each health-care organization to ensure we are supporting the safest and highest-quality care.”
“It has been incredibly valuable to have the involvement of patients and health-care providers on this project so far, and their continued participation will help us make sure we are building an integrated system that meets the unique health-care needs of families in our region,” Brenda Carter, chief of quality and clinical transformation and also a member of Kingston Health Sciences Centre’s regional health information system steering committee, said.
“Efficient and safe health care relies on informed decision-making by engaged care teams. Throughout the selection process and well into the planning for system transformation, it’s been clear that the stakeholder hospitals, regional Ontario Health Teams and Cerner share a vision for connected, patient-centric care,” Jim Shave, president of Cerner Canada, said.
“We look forward to welcoming the southeast team to the collaborative group of Cerner clients who are advancing health-care delivery through the effective use of technology and data.”
Community members with experience accessing care in southeastern Ontario have been working, and will continue to work, alongside health-care providers to implement the regional health information system, ensuring it meets the unique needs of people in our region, the release said.
imacalpine@postmedia.com
twitter.com/IanMacAlpine