Storefront Fringe Festival returns in August, in person and online

“These theatre companies won their space in our Fringe Lottery in December of 2019, and they have had to wait this long to finally show you their work. Let’s give them sold-out shows, Kingston — it’s the least we can do!” Rosemary Doyle, Theatre Kingston artistic director, said in a news release.

The long-awaited Theatre Kingston Storefront Fringe Festival will be at the Baby Grand this year, as well as virtually, with the support of the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area.

KINGSTON — The Storefront Fringe Festival is back with nine shows and 35 performances at one venue, from Aug. 2 to 15.

“We realized during the lockdowns that the Grand is also a storefront. A storefront with lights and sound and comfy chairs and air conditioning.”

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, rehearsals can now safely resume.

The Fringe is offering four in-person plays and five virtual offerings. One play can be seen both live and virtual, so people can find interest in experiencing the difference for themselves.

What would have been the fifth edition of the festival, which stages one-act plays inside empty storefronts downtown, was to take place July 19 to 27 but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Storefront Fringe Festival is part of the Kick & Push Festival.

The new lineup includes virtual visual plays available online any time after purchase.

In-person shows:

• Chrofatica, presented by Hillary Yaas prod.

• Queen of Swords, presented by AND? productions

• Cranz and Bernardo, presented by Studio O13

• Krapps Last Tape presented by the Salon Theatre

Virtual shows:

• The Harrowing of Brimstone McReedy, presented by Eldritch Theatre

• Allistonian Brockvillian Dionysian, presented by Threshold Theatre

• Dance Side of the Moon, presented by We All Fall Down

Virtual Fringe for Kids:

• Sharing Stories: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, presented by Blue Canoe

• Through the Fairy Circle, presented by James, Shannon, and Uri

For more information about the shows, a calendar of events and more, go online to theatrekingston.com/fringe-2021.html. Tickets and festival passes are available in advance through the Grand Theatre box office and website.