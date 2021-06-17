





Article content KINGSTON — A local student trustee has sent a letter to the Catholic school board addressing graduation concerns. The open letter, titled “100-person Golf Tournament, But No Graduation,” was addressed to Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board director David DeSantis and the school board’s senior team and was presented at the Tuesday board meeting. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Student makes plea for in-person graduation as school board plans golf tournament Back to video “I am writing to express my disappointment in a current situation. The Director of Education and Senior Team have planned an upcoming 100-person golf tournament, complete with food and beverage, but have said no to any possibility of in-person graduations,” Ella Hsu, a school board student trustee, wrote. “I therefore ask that the Director and Senior Team issue a statement of clarification that acknowledges the discontent of many students and families in the board and come out in support of the graduation plans of each individual school in the board as per Ministry of Education and (Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington) Public Health guidelines.”

Article content Hsu went on to address that she has heard from students and families that are concerned that the board made the decision to not go ahead with in-person graduations without any consultation. “Our K-12 schooling would culminate with the click of a red ‘Leave Call’ button, a final YouTube video and the closing of our laptops,” Hsu wrote. Hsu cited the provincial government’s recent directive that, with COVID-19 cases decreasing and vaccinations increasing, offered school boards the chance to either hold outdoor recognition or assembly by class, homeroom or octomester, outdoor class meetings and walking parades. “School communities were ready to get the ball rolling on this final farewell to our childhoods,” Hsu said. “We don’t need caps or gowns, we just need to celebrate an accomplishment, surrounded by the community that nurtured us, just like any other important ritual of life — a baptism, a wedding or a funeral.” The argument made is, “if the (Algonquin and Lakeshore) board can hold a 100-person golf tournament, it seems the board can hold a simple in-person graduation that follows provincial guidelines in groups or cohorts of around the same size or less,” Hsu stated. “A significant amount of planning has already gone into the in-person ALCDSB charity golf tournament, scheduled for Aug. 5, with 100 people, hotdogs, hamburgers, drinks and 18 holes. It was noted that the golf tournament was ‘too significant an event’ to cancel two years in a row.

Article content “Please, ask yourself the same about graduation. However, for graduation, it’s not about ‘having a good time’ or raising money, it’s about marking a significant life milestone.” Hsu ended the letter with, “I ask: if you are able to plan, invite vendors, sell tickets, budget for, and execute a charity golf tournament with 100 participants and refreshments, why can’t my classmates and I host a COVID-friendly, government-approved, community-planned, mental health-boosting, celebratory graduation?” The board responded by stating that the golf tournament in August, which helps support the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic Education Foundation, is “in full compliance with all public health restrictions and guidance.” It said the foundation also helps support ALCDSB families “during times of crisis, or times of need” and that since 2007, the foundation has provided more than $428,000 in financial assistance to over 1,200 students and their families across the 16,000 square kilometres of the school board. “Like many school boards (including others in our regions) and charitable organizations in Ontario this summer, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic Education Foundation is planning to host a reduced-capacity, one-day golf tournament in mid-August for our supporters, vendors and community partners,” the board stated via a letter to the media. “Furthermore, if the provincial government’s proposed schedule for easing public health restrictions proceeds as planned, Ontario will be in Phase 3 of its reopening with 70 to 80 per cent of adults vaccinated with at least one shot when the event is set to take place. As such, the ALCDSB is satisfied that this event can happen safely, for the purpose of raising funds for our most vulnerable families.” We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

