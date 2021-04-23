Symphony moving pair of fundraisers online

Article content

The Kingston Symphony is taking two of its best-known fundraisers and moving them online.

Typically, the Music Lovers’ House Tour sees symphony supporters tour through a number of interesting, intriguing and eclectic homes, often with a musician or two playing somewhere inside.

This year, though, with the ongoing pandemic, there will be a virtual tour instead. There will be 10 homes taking part in the tour, which runs May 29 and 30. Those who buy a $30 ticket will receive information about each of the homes and will also be eligible for a special lunch from Pan Chancho for $10. For details and to buy a ticket, go to www.kingstonsymphony.ca.

One of the symphony’s top fundraisers for the past quarter-century has been the annual Beat Beethoven run, in which participants try to run eight kilometres or walk four kilometres within 50 minutes.

In the new “Beat Beethoven: The Virtual Challenge,” participants are asked to choose a course — it could be a hiking trail, or a city street, or even a treadmill — and try to beat Beethoven.

Rather than just choose a specific date for the event, it’s running for the entire month of June. When you complete the eight-kilometre run or four-kilometre walk, you will receive a Beat Beethoven T-shirt. If you complete the eight-kilometre run, you will also receive a new Beat Beethoven medal. And children who are 10 years of age and younger can participate in a one-kilometre virtual run and receive a Beat Beethoven ribbon.

Online registration for the Beat Beethoven run/walk is now available through www.beatbeethovenkingston.com.