





Share this Story: Syrian refugees learning English, finding success in Kingston area

Syrian refugees learning English, finding success in Kingston area Supplied Photo

Article content Bushra Sbahi and her husband, Abdulwahab, came to Kingston in the first wave of Syrian refugees in 2016. After almost five years of learning the English language, settling in Kingston and adjusting to life among Canadians, the couple from Allepo, Syria, could be considered a success story in their new country. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Syrian refugees learning English, finding success in Kingston area Back to video The couple have opened a catering business in Kingston and would like to open a vehicle parts business once COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease. The food business, Syrian Food in Kingston, has a Facebook page showing photographs of her dishes. “My goal is to open up restaurants all over Canada,” she said in an email exchange with the Whig-Standard. Like many other newcomers to the area, the couple took advantage of the many programs offered by the Canadian government, local agencies and community volunteers. According to Sunita Gupta of Kingston Immigrant Partnership, approximately 350 government-assisted and a further 150 privately sponsored Syrian refugees have settled in the Kingston area and are working in fields of ride-hailing service drivers, the front-line food industry and other occupations, and many have opened their own business.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Sbahi said that once the pandemic eases, she hopes to expand the family business, which was affected when COVID-19 hit last year. “So that made my business run slowly. But people in Canada encourage me to sell food after they tried it,” she said. Their youngest of four sons, Omar, lives in Kingston with them. The couple and their son plan to open the vehicle parts business once all three of their other adult sons, Yasser, Yamen and Abdullah, can join them in Kingston. “Even though it was hard, I was happy that my son was given the opportunity to start his life here with us,” Sbahi said. “He is also doing a great job. He is finished English classes and is now studying in high school and with me, and we dream to open our family business auto parts cars like back in Syria.” Two of her sons and two grandchildren are in South Korea. One of her sons is an attorney. She said they would have a better future in Canada. Another son is an engineer in Egypt and his parents are sponsoring him as well to come to Canada. They are all taking English courses in preparation to come to Canada. Shortly after the couple arrived, they found work as superintendents in a large Kingston apartment building, which allowed the couple to sponsor Omar to come to Canada. The family now lives in a Kingston townhouse. When she arrived in Kingston, Sbahi had limited knowledge of the English language, but after taking English as a Second Language courses from Limestone Community Education over the past few years, she has improved her language and writing skills at the class’s highest level.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Throughout the pandemic, Sbahi has continued taking her English courses online with instructor Katherine Heikkila. In an interview, Heikkila said she has worked with the Syrian community since refugees started to arrive. She estimates she’s taught almost 60 Syrian immigrants over the past few years. “She’s getting really good, advanced English skills in this Zoom class that I’m doing every afternoon. Bushra has improved her English so much, I really can’t believe it. She’s fantastic with explaining and really providing a lot of information,” she said. Her husband takes Heikkila’s morning class online. “I have definitely seen the growth of English and seeing their lives move forward in the last five years, and it’s just been amazing to see how they’ve really integrated and made Kingston their home,” Heikkila said. Plans are in place for the couple to become Canadian citizens. They applied for citizenship about a year ago. “I like Kingston because the community is very kind and friendly, Sbahi said. “I love Canada because I have a new home with safety and freedom, and I wish all my children can settle in Canada and have an opportunity for a better life.” imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston